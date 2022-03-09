MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $18.41

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $17.57. MAG Silver shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 27,150 shares.
MAG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.15 and a beta of 1.10.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
