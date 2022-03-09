Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Shares Down 3.3%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 22,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 4,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Magellan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

