Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Shares Down 3.3%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 22,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 4,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.
Magellan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGE)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Gold (MAGE)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.