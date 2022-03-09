Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to announce sales of $9.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.46 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $39.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.11 billion to $40.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.18 billion to $44.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 114,567 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 138.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. Magna International has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.