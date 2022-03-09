Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 21,023 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Main Management LLC grew its position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

