Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Sells C$554,409.90 in Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$554,409.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,693.66.

Denis Joseph Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Denis Joseph Larocque acquired 1,800 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.91 per share, with a total value of C$14,229.00.

Major Drilling Group International stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.14. 294,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.81. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.42 and a 12-month high of C$11.78. The firm has a market cap of C$917.94 million and a PE ratio of 35.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

MDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.