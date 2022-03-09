Maker (MKR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $65.61 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Maker has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $65.61 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be bought for $1,915.08 or 0.04542322 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00033099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00101769 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

