Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $62,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

