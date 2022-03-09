Maple Price Reaches $21.80 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Maple has a market capitalization of $96.29 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $21.80 or 0.00055005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

