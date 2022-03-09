Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $24.63. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 65,872 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

