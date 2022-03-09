Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) VP Michael A. Henderson Sells 27,174 Shares

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,942,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,297,596. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $25.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

