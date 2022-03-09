Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,067,000 after buying an additional 523,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after buying an additional 700,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,695,000 after buying an additional 158,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,058,000 after buying an additional 636,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.