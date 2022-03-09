Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

