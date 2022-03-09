Mark Rohald Purchases 15,000 Shares of Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Stock

Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU – Get Rating) insider Mark Rohald purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,485.00 ($9,843.07).

Mark Rohald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cluey alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Mark Rohald 10,000 shares of Cluey stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cluey Learning Pty Ltd, an education technology company, provides online tutoring services for school students Australia. It offers tutoring services in the areas of English, Maths, and Chemistry for primary, secondary, and senior level students through its online tutoring platform; and test preparation services for NAPLAN (National Assessment Program Â- Literacy and Numeracy) and LANTITE (Literacy and Numeracy Test for Initial Teacher Education) through its test preparation platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cluey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cluey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.