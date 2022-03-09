Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $3.93. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 140,715 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

The company's fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

