Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $925.92

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 925.92 ($12.13) and traded as low as GBX 780.60 ($10.23). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 804 ($10.53), with a volume of 65,554 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRL. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.46) to GBX 1,026 ($13.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.20) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marlowe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 848.40 ($11.12).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 925.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 904.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of £780.84 million and a PE ratio of -618.46.

In related news, insider Adam Councell bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £49,952 ($65,450.73).

Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

