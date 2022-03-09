Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 12,083,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marqeta by 2,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 401,703 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $9,059,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marqeta by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 514,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 358,001 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

