Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.47. 3,471,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

