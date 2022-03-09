Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $133.49 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.84 and its 200-day moving average is $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

