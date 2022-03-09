Martinrea International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

MRE opened at C$8.35 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.06 million and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.