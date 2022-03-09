Mate Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,301.54 (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Mate has a total market capitalization of $3,301.54 and $669.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mate has traded 68.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.68 or 0.06575747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.61 or 1.00161581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

