Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,071,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 10,091,463 shares.The stock last traded at $82.29 and had previously closed at $79.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 45,780 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,874 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $345,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

