Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $223.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $311,600.83 and $223.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,202.09 or 0.99863972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00073675 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00235558 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00131272 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.26 or 0.00263271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00028871 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

