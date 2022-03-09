Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Maximus posted sales of $959.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Maximus by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Maximus has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

