McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

MCD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.47. 5,628,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.74 and its 200-day moving average is $250.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $208.24 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

