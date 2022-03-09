MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Up 12.3%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) shares were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 2,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 249,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.22 million, a PE ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

