Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

