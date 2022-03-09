Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.500-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast has a 52-week low of $166.27 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.38.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

