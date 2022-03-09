Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average of $191.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $3,180,677.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,325 shares of company stock valued at $52,580,957. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

