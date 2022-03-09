Megacoin Market Capitalization Tops $183,807.11 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $183,807.11 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.58 or 0.00254358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001246 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,879,377 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

