Membership Collective Group (MCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MCG opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.46. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Membership Collective Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Membership Collective Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

