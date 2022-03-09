Merculet (MVP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $248,379.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Merculet has a market cap of $1.16 million and $248,379.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.68 or 0.06575747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.61 or 1.00161581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041776 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.