Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 66,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 297,392 shares.The stock last traded at $64.07 and had previously closed at $61.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,475,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.