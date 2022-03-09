Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells $104,867.29 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillippe Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44.

NYSE:MTH traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.06. 3,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,177. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $84.05 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $57,573,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $11,281,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

