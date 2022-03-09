Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Merus has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Merus by 4,040.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

