MetaMorph (METM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 84% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a market cap of $13,659.56 and approximately $8.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 90.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetaMorph

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

