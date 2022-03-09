Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last Week

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $49,285.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000757 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00028574 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

