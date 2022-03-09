MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.73 billion and the lowest is $16.02 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $69.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 billion to $69.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.75 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

NYSE MET opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in MetLife by 8.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MetLife by 31.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,377,000 after acquiring an additional 891,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

