Metronome Price Hits $2.16 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $29.76 million and $41,569.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00005180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.73 or 0.06461155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.27 or 1.00027962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041624 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,897,039 coins and its circulating supply is 13,752,465 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

