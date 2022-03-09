Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Shares Up 5.2%

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. 6,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.78.
About Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)
