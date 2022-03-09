MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 184,208 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000.

NYSE MCR opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

