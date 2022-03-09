MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.14% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,143,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MMT opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $6.65.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
