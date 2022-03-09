M&G (LON:MNG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.11) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 219.30 ($2.87) on Wednesday. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 89.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

