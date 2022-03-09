M&G (LON:MNG) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 237 ($3.11) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 219.30 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. M&G has a one year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 209.04.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

