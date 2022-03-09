MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.59. MGM China shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get MGM China alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.