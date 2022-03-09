MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 317 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $24,906.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.19. 814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

