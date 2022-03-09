Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $87,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,922,351,000 after acquiring an additional 623,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $9.43 on Wednesday, hitting $285.28. 1,448,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.04 and its 200 day moving average is $311.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

