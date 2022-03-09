Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.50

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.55 ($0.16), with a volume of 46919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.87. The firm has a market cap of £7.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.
Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)
