Millennium Management LLC Acquires 13,683 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIX stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.
FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
