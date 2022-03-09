Millennium Management LLC Acquires 69,434 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPX worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SPX by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 109,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SPX by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 108,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 3,385.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 59,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPX by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,046,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPXC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

