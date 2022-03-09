Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,728 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,533,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,019,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 17,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,285.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,126.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,219.25.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 94 shares of company stock valued at $107,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

